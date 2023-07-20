© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Designer Barnali Ghosh uses South Asian fabrics to dress as California native plants

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Designer Barnali Ghosh dressed in South Asian fabrics as a California Poppy
Barnali Ghosh
/
Designer Barnali Ghosh dressed in South Asian fabrics as a California Poppy

This interview aired in the July 20, 2030 episode of Crosscurrents.

When people stayed home during the pandemic they changed their daily routines or some took up new hobbies. Designer Barnali Ghosh spent more time outside and became fascinated with the flowers in her Berkeley neighborhood. It led her to start a photo series called “Unfaithful Re/creations.” Barnali dresses as California native plants using South Asian fabrics. She also co-founded the Berkeley South Asian Radical History Walking Tour. Storytelling and theater are used to tell stories of local South Asian American resistance movements. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Barnali about how her project bridges identities and cultures.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

Tags
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden