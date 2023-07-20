Designer Barnali Ghosh uses South Asian fabrics to dress as California native plants

This interview aired in the July 20, 2030 episode of Crosscurrents.

When people stayed home during the pandemic they changed their daily routines or some took up new hobbies. Designer Barnali Ghosh spent more time outside and became fascinated with the flowers in her Berkeley neighborhood. It led her to start a photo series called “Unfaithful Re/creations.” Barnali dresses as California native plants using South Asian fabrics. She also co-founded the Berkeley South Asian Radical History Walking Tour. Storytelling and theater are used to tell stories of local South Asian American resistance movements. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Barnali about how her project bridges identities and cultures.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.