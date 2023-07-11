© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Vincent Yeun refuses to leave litter alone

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor,
Sunni Khalid
Published July 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Vincent Yeun
Courtesy of Refuse Refuse
/
Vincent Yeun with a big haul of litter.

This story aired in the July 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Vincent Yeun has organized more than 1,200 street-cleaning events across the city. In total, they have collected more than 23,000 bags of garbage. KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with the founder of Refuse Refuse, marketer-turned-civic-activist Vincent Yuen. Yuen believes that if citizens show enough persistence in setting examples of cleanliness, people will actually stop littering.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Tags
Crosscurrents
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
See stories by Mary Catherine O'Connor
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid