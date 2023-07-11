Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Vincent Yeun refuses to leave litter alone
This story aired in the July 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Vincent Yeun has organized more than 1,200 street-cleaning events across the city. In total, they have collected more than 23,000 bags of garbage. KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with the founder of Refuse Refuse, marketer-turned-civic-activist Vincent Yuen. Yuen believes that if citizens show enough persistence in setting examples of cleanliness, people will actually stop littering.
