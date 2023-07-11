Vincent Yeun refuses to leave litter alone

This story aired in the July 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Vincent Yeun has organized more than 1,200 street-cleaning events across the city. In total, they have collected more than 23,000 bags of garbage. KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with the founder of Refuse Refuse, marketer-turned-civic-activist Vincent Yuen. Yuen believes that if citizens show enough persistence in setting examples of cleanliness, people will actually stop littering.