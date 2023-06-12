© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Trans aerialist Myles Hochman finds bodily connection and freedom through their artistry

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Aerialist Myles Hochman
Jaime Rand Imaging
/
Aerialist Myles Hochman

This interview aired in the June 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

I think that’s one of the things that drew me to aerial as an art form is that there is this feeling of limitlessness and if not fearlessness of overcoming fears

Aerialist Myles Hochman find freedom from flying through the air. He uses his artistry to express his trans identity and tell queer narratives. This week he’ll take center stage with other trans and queer artists for the annual "Freshmeat Festival."

Fresh Meat Festival” is happening at San Francisco's Z Space on June 14-18

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
