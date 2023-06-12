Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Trans aerialist Myles Hochman finds bodily connection and freedom through their artistry
This interview aired in the June 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
I think that’s one of the things that drew me to aerial as an art form is that there is this feeling of limitlessness and if not fearlessness of overcoming fears
Aerialist Myles Hochman find freedom from flying through the air. He uses his artistry to express his trans identity and tell queer narratives. This week he’ll take center stage with other trans and queer artists for the annual "Freshmeat Festival."
“Fresh Meat Festival” is happening at San Francisco's Z Space on June 14-18
This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
