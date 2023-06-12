Trans aerialist Myles Hochman finds bodily connection and freedom through their artistry

This interview aired in the June 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

I think that’s one of the things that drew me to aerial as an art form is that there is this feeling of limitlessness and if not fearlessness of overcoming fears

Aerialist Myles Hochman find freedom from flying through the air. He uses his artistry to express his trans identity and tell queer narratives. This week he’ll take center stage with other trans and queer artists for the annual "Freshmeat Festival."

“Fresh Meat Festival” is happening at San Francisco's Z Space on June 14-18

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.