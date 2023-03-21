Lauren Schiller & Hadley Dynak seek to inspire a new generation of feminists

Lauren Schiller is an award winning radio host and journalist. Her show Inflection Point was bornright here at KALW and went national. It features conversations about women who are building their power in the modern world and for women’s history month, we've been airing excerpts all this month on Tuesday mornings and evenings here on KALW. Now, Lauren is out with a new book, “It’s a Good Day to Change the World.” It features 30 women she has interviewed on her show. Lauren, and her producer Hadley Dynak talk about womanhood today, the inflection point we’re at right now and how they stay hopeful.