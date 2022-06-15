Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Some fire departments in California's Central Valley say it's taking too long for the U.S. Forest Service to reimburse them for fighting fires on federal land / San Francisco Public Works has started its annual sand maintenance activities at Ocean Beach / State Senator Dave Cortese of San Jose is sponsoring a bill that would provide a temporary guaranteed income of $1000 a month for unhoused high school graduates / San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a $6 million grant for gun violence prevention