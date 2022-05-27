© 2021 KALW
Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, May 27, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
The head of San Mateo county announced his government has a new goal of “zero homelessness” after recent data showed a significant increase in homelessness / Governor Gavin Newsom's CARE Court proposal is advancing in the state Legislature / Many Bay Area food banks are struggling amidst surging fuel prices that make it harder to deliver much- needed food / A tax increase on Oakland big businesses will be up to voters in November following a city council vote yesterday afternoon / Authorities in Uvalde, Texas, now say the gunman in Tuesday's shooting did NOT meet resistance initially

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
