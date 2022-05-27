Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, May 27, 2022

The head of San Mateo county announced his government has a new goal of “zero homelessness” after recent data showed a significant increase in homelessness / Governor Gavin Newsom's CARE Court proposal is advancing in the state Legislature / Many Bay Area food banks are struggling amidst surging fuel prices that make it harder to deliver much- needed food / A tax increase on Oakland big businesses will be up to voters in November following a city council vote yesterday afternoon / Authorities in Uvalde, Texas, now say the gunman in Tuesday's shooting did NOT meet resistance initially

