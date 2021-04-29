Oakland Is Seeking New Applicants For The Police Commission

Oakland residents who are 18 or older are now eligible to become one of the seven regular and two alternate police commissioners. Information about how to apply can be found here, on the commission's website.

The Oakland Police Commission was created in 2016 and last November voters approved Measure S-1 which gave the commission more independence and power. It’s now allowed it to hire its own legal council and an inspector general who audits the police department and reports directly to them. They now also have more access to officer body camera footage in cases of alleged misconduct.

This isn’t a paying job; all commissioners are volunteers. But if you are selected you’ll have a say in deciding OPD’s policies. Commissioners also oversee the Community Police Review Agency whose job it is to investigate police misconduct and recommend consequences.

The commission meets in public at City Hall on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Commissioners should expect to spend 15 to 20 hours a week on their work. If you want to join, you’ll need to apply by June 15th, when a selection panel will start interviewing candidates. Final appointments will be made by October 16th.

