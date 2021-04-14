This week marks 100 days since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

About 370 Americans face federal charges for their roles in the insurrection. A massive deplatforming effort has forced many far-right groups underground. And the National Guard is still patrolling the grounds of the Capitol Building.

But while a lot has changed in the last few months, a lot hasn’t.

A proposed 9/11-style commission to study the attack appears to have stalled in the House of Representatives. Republican legislators who faced calls for censure or expulsion in the insurrection’s aftermath seem to have weathered the outcry unscathed.

What have we learned since the attack? What haven’t we learned? And have we changed enough to keep it from happening again?

