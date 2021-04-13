Almanac - Tuesday 4/13/21

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of April, 2021

It is the 103rd day of the year

262 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:36 am

and sunset will be at 7:45 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:10 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:29 am

The only high tide of the day will be at 12:57 pm

The final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:18 pm.

The Moon is currently 1.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 19th of April of 2021 at 11:59 pm

Today is…

International Be Kind To Lawyers Day

International FND Awareness Day

National Library Workers Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

Scrabble Day

Thomas Jefferson Day

Today is also…

Katyn Memorial Day (Poland)

South and Southeast Asian New Year

Teacher's Day (Ecuador)

Unfairly Prosecuted Persons Day (Slovakia)

On this day in history…

1742 – George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah makes its world-premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

1829 – The Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829 gives Roman Catholics in the United Kingdom the right to vote and to sit in Parliament.

1870 – The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded.

1953 – CIA director Allen Dulles launches the mind-control program Project MKUltra.

1958 – American pianist Van Cliburn is awarded first prize at the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

1964 – At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American male to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970 – An oxygen tank aboard the Apollo 13 Service Module explodes, putting the crew in great danger and causing major damage to the Apollo command and service module (codenamed "Odyssey") while en route to the Moon.

1976 – The United States Treasury Department reintroduces the two-dollar bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson's 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

1997 – Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1570 – Guy Fawkes, English soldier, planned the Gunpowder Plot (probable;[7] d. 1606)

1743 – Thomas Jefferson, American lawyer and politician, 3rd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1852 – Frank Winfield Woolworth, American businessman, founded the F. W. Woolworth Company (d. 1919)

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American criminal (d. 1908)

1901 – Jacques Lacan, French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1981)

1906 – Samuel Beckett, Irish novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1909 – Eudora Welty, American short story writer and novelist (d. 2001)

1919 – Madalyn Murray O'Hair, American activist, founded American Atheists (d. 1995)

1922 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian politician and teacher, 1st President of Tanzania (d. 1999)

1932 – Orlando Letelier, Chilean-American economist and politician, Chilean Minister of National Defense (d. 1976)

1939 – Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1940 – Lester Chambers, American singer and musician

1942 – Bill Conti, American composer and conductor

1944 – Jack Casady, American bass guitarist

1945 – Tony Dow, American actor

1945 – Lowell George, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1979)

1946 – Al Green, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor

1949 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (d. 2011)

1951 – Max Weinberg, American drummer

1952 – Sam Bush, American mandolin player

1957 – Amy Goodman, American journalist and author

1963 – Garry Kasparov, Russian chess player and author

1982 – Nellie McKay, British-American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress

