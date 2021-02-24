© 2021
NASA's Mars Rover Sends Secret Message Back Home

Published February 24, 2021 at 3:45 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. NASA's rover, Perseverance, landed on Mars a few days ago and has sent back some stunning pictures of the Red Planet. The rover also sent a secret message back home in the form of a binary code of orange and white stripes on its parachute. The code says dare mighty things. Systems engineer Ian Clark says he's been planning that message for two years. Now, that is perseverance, Ian. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.