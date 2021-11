A surprise ceasefire between the Nepal government and Maoists fighting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy spurred hopes for an end to a bloody campaign that has killed thousands. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports the interim government appointed by the king vowed to press ahead with preparatory talks with the rebels. The indefinite ceasefire ends, at least for now, the bloodiest spell in an almost seven-year rebellion that has killed more than 7,200 people.

