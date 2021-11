Stanislaus, Calif., 911 Dispatch Director Jeanne Hardin tells how a local police officer and part-time dispatch operator's words of Thanksgiving ring true this holiday. Modesto, Calif., police Sgt. Steve May expressed thanks for his family three years ago on a company-sponsored bulletin board. Last summer, Sgt. May was injured in a car chase and is still in a coma.

