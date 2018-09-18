 Rewriting the narrative with author and journalist Vanessa Hua | KALW
Award-winning, best-selling author and columnist Vanessa Hua recently released her debut novel “A River of Stars”, the story of an escaped maternity hotel captive, her journey into motherhood, and making a new life in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

For Bay Area writer Vanessa Hua, fact and fiction are equally fascinating pursuits. The award-winning author and San Francisco Chronicle columnist started her career in journalism, but has also won accolades for her short stories, and now, a novel.

"I've always tried to shine a light onto untold stories; whether it's in my fiction or in my journalism. It's my way of sort of following my curiosity out into the world."

When she was pregnant with twins, Vanessa became fascinated by reports about Chinese maternity hotels in Southern California — where women were coming from China to give birth. And she started writing. The result is her debut novel “A River of Stars.” Vanessa recently came by KALW to discuss the genesis of her new book and the power of telling untold stories.
 

