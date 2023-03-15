Pro-Palestine Activists Protest At San Francisco's Israeli Consulate

More than 100 Bay Area residents came together to celebrate Palestinian resistance.

Suzanne Al-Ali, representing the Palestinian Youth Movement, attended the protest and had this to say:

"Today we are gathering outside of this consulate to call out the Zionists entities actions and to call out the US complicity in the face of 75 years of ongoing Nakba and the past three months specifically of uninterrupted massacres."

One of the protesters, who asked to remain anonymous, said Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians are the reasons for the protest.

"This is not a mistake, this is intentional. This is state sanctioned murder and ethnic cleansing."

The protest at the Israeli consulate in the Financial District was organized by the Palestine Action Network, a collective of Bay Area organizations, which also includes the Palestinian Youth Movement, Jewish Voices for Peace, and the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, among others.

It comes just weeks before the 75th anniversary of what Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba," when Zionist militias forcibly expelled Palestinians from their homes and into neighboring countries.

Friday’s organizers say to expect further actions in the coming weeks. Details can be found on Twitter and Instagram by following @AROCBayArea and @PalestinianYouthMovement.

The Israeli Consulate declined KALW’s request for comment.