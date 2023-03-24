© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PhilosophyTalkLogo_FINAL.png
Philosophy Talk

The Philosophy of Smell

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
battlecreek-coffee-roasters-eNczfJy4ZsM-unsplash.jpg

Can our sense of smell tell us things that our other senses can’t?

When philosophers think about human perception, they tend to focus on vision and turn their noses up at olfaction, the sense of smell. So what insights can we gain about perception, thought, and language by focusing on olfaction? How culturally variable is the ability to distinguish one scent from another? Do we need to learn certain concepts before we can detect certain odors, or can our noses pick up things we can’t yet name? And why do we have so many words to describe what we see, yet so few to describe what we smell? Josh and Ray sniff out the details with experimental psychologist and olfaction expert Asifa Majid from the University of Oxford. Sunday, March 26 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyperceptionpsychology
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch