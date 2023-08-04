© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Philosophy Talk

What Has Replaced Freud?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT

Sigmund Freud may have laid the groundwork for a science of the unconscious, but didn’t he get most of it wrong?

Although the concept that we can have thoughts and desires hidden from consciousness can be traced back to antiquity, it was Freud who truly popularized it in the twentieth century. Now Freud’s theory of the unconscious mind has mostly been abandoned for being unscientific and lacking in empirical evidence. So what has replaced it? Are newer theories that reference “automatic systems” or “implicit attitudes” any more scientific than Freud’s? And why is so much research about the unconscious mind being conducted in business schools? Josh and Ray are quite conscious of their guest, Blakey Vermeule from Stanford University, author of The New Unconscious: A Literary Guided Tour. Sunday, August 6 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
