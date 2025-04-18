© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Changing Minds on Climate Change

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

When have facts ever changed anyone's mind?

There is consensus among scientists that global warming is real and that it’s caused by human activity. Despite the overwhelming evidence and the urgency to act, there are still many who are skeptical of or flat-out deny climate change. Are these climate deniers simply impervious to scientific evidence? Or have they just not been exposed to the right kind of information? When it comes to ideologically driven views, is it possible to change people’s minds by appeal to facts? Or are humans hopelessly and incorrigibly irrational? Ken and Josh don't deny talking to cognitive scientist Michael Ranney, head of the Reasoning Research Group at UC Berkeley. Sunday, April 20 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
