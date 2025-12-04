© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Micro Soundscapes

  • Cesar Remos cutting hair at BL Barbershop, in the underground concourse of 44 Montgomery Street that connects street level pedestrian access to the Montgomery BART/Muni Station
    Stafford Hemmer
    /
    KALW
    Getting funky at the Beautiful Losers Barbershop
    Arlen Levy
    Cesar Ramos gives us the sounds of a typical day at the Beautiful Losers Barbershop, where he is proprietor. While doing some fresh cuts he shares some of his expertise gained from his years in the business. The barbershop is located in the underground concourse of 44 Montgomery Street which connects street level pedestrian access to the Montgomery Street BART/Muni station.
  • The interior of the café at the Castro Country Club in San Francisco
    Brandon Stanton
    /
    KALW
    Cozy up at the Castro Country Club
    Stafford Hemmer
    Brandon Stanton, manager of the Castro Country Club, tells us about this popular sober meeting space and café on 18th Street in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood.