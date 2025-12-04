Bay Area Micro Soundscapes

-
Cesar Ramos gives us the sounds of a typical day at the Beautiful Losers Barbershop, where he is proprietor. While doing some fresh cuts he shares some of his expertise gained from his years in the business. The barbershop is located in the underground concourse of 44 Montgomery Street which connects street level pedestrian access to the Montgomery Street BART/Muni station.
Brandon Stanton, manager of the Castro Country Club, tells us about this popular sober meeting space and café on 18th Street in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood.