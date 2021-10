You may have seen - or heard - a new vehicle scooting around San Francisco recently. It’s a Filipino motorbike, equipped with a karaoke-playing sidecar. Called the TNT Traysikel, it’s not just a mode of transportation, but a mobile sculpture, a receptacle for storytelling and so much more. To learn about the project, co-host Joseph Pace recently sat down with Michael Arcega, one of its creators.