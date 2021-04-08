Sights and Sounds: Amber Morris of The Well Known Strangers

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Amber Morris, one of the lead vocalists for The Well Known Strangers. Their new EP is "King Tide."

SF Jazz

SJ Jazz delivers wonderful concerts right to your screens. The visual quality is so good, you feel like you're in the theater. Some shows are exclusive to members and some are open to non-members. Many of the shows are pre-recorded from years prior. There are newer performances by local acts. Non-member prices run as low as $10 per show or become a member for $50/year.

Black Pumas

The psychedelic soul band is based in Austin, Texas. Lead singer Eric Burton grew up in Southern California and later moved to Texas. Guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada reached out to him to collaborate on music. They recently earned four grammy nominations for their self-titled debut album.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This Netflix film has been a favorite for Sights & Sounds guests. "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" is the film adaptation of the August Wilson play. Ma Rainey and her band record a record in a Chicago music studio in 1927 . While they’re waiting to record, many issues arise: PTSD, exploitation of Black artists, sexuality, ageism, class, disability, etc. There's humor too. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman both won NAACP Image Awards and were nominated for Oscars.

Amber Morris is a singer, songwriter and vocal coach.