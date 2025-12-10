Processed Foods, Managed Votes

The City of San Francisco has been a leader in not just litigating on behalf of the city, but on behalf of individuals against the federal regime and corporate America.

In the first segment tonight, David Chiu, City Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco, will discuss such pending litigation as challenging new restrictions on homelessness funding or suing manufacturers of ultra processed foods.

For the remainder of the broadcast, you'll hear from the frontlines of Red California; Brent Turner, Assistant Registrar of Voters of Shasta County will tell us why he and Registrar of Voters, Clint Curtis, were recruited to address unrest in this red island within California.

