© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Processed Foods, Managed Votes

By Jeff Hayden
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:07 PM PST

The City of San Francisco has been a leader in not just litigating on behalf of the city, but on behalf of individuals against the federal regime and corporate America.

In the first segment tonight, David Chiu, City Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco, will discuss such pending litigation as challenging new restrictions on homelessness funding or suing manufacturers of ultra processed foods.

For the remainder of the broadcast, you'll hear from the frontlines of Red California; Brent Turner, Assistant Registrar of Voters of Shasta County will tell us why he and Registrar of Voters, Clint Curtis, were recruited to address unrest in this red island within California.

Questions for Jeff and his guests tonight? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & Justice2025 California Special Elections
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden