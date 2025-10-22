Reshaping the Justice Department for revenge and profit

The President has reshaped the Justice Department, firing veteran lawyers, instilling his private lawyers into management positions — but is using for revenge on his political adversaries?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Richard Zitrin, an emeritus professor of legal ethics at UC College of the Law San Francisco, author of books, articles and op-ed articles on the reshaping of the justice system.