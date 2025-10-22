© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Reshaping the Justice Department for revenge and profit

By Jeff Hayden
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:20 PM PDT

The President has reshaped the Justice Department, firing veteran lawyers, instilling his private lawyers into management positions — but is using for revenge on his political adversaries?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Richard Zitrin, an emeritus professor of legal ethics at UC College of the Law San Francisco, author of books, articles and op-ed articles on the reshaping of the justice system.

Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeThe Authoritarian Playbook
Jeff Hayden
