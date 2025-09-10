© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Is DEI in the Workplace Dead?

By Jeff Hayden
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:29 PM PDT

So-called DEI are initiatives designed to make people of all backgrounds feel welcome; however, the Justice Department has stated that federal anti-discrimination laws apply to programs or initiatives that involve discriminatory practices, including those labeled as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs.

DEI is a lightening rod for controversy, but is the practice truly dead?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, will be joined by Labor and Employment attorneys extraordinaire, Beth Mora and Thomas Lenz.

Questions for Jeff and his guests, please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

