Encore Broadcast: An Evening With J. Tony Serra

A legal giant and colorful character, J.Tony Serra, announced his retirement after six decades in practice. To celebrate all he has accomplished in an austere life devoted to “keeping out of steel cages,” we bring you this encore broadcast from November 30, 2022.

To anyone who has followed the law, much less criminal law in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tony Serra needs no introduction. To defense attorneys, J. Tony Serra is nothing short of a master. Mr. Serra stands out in local, regional and national media as a legend.

Those familiar such diverse movies as True Believer, Where the Buffalo Roam or Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas have seen characters seemingly based, at least in part, on Tony Serra.

Enjoy a chance to hear one of the most interesting and colorful local folks in our era.

