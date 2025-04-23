Forensic Science

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by an all-star cast: David Feigman, the Dean of U.C. College of the law, San Francisco, who has written extensively on science and the law, and Bruce Alberts; a past president of the National Academy of Sciences, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Bruce Alberts is the editor of Science magazine, and was awarded the National Medal of Science by former President Barak Obama.

Our discussion might include a discussion on "Good Science" versus junk science, and question: What is the state of science education in our country? What is the state of scientific inquiry and research in our country, given the current administration? How do we train lawyers to present science in court? How do we train judges to decide which evidence to allow juries to hear and which to reject?

Have some questions of your own? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.