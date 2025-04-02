Part III: Attack upon the Judiciary: Local, State and National

Whether the case is criminal or civil, about freedom or money or the workings of our government – why it is so important to have an impartial judiciary?

Is not following the agenda of an elected official – whether it be a local prosecutor or the President of the United States -- truly good cause to recall the judge or call for impeachment, or is this merely one branch of government attacking another from fulfilling its constitutional duty?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined tonight by Judge Stephen Kaus of the Alameda County Superior Court, retired, and David Bigeleisen, attorney and leader in criminal justice reform.

