The Administration and the Attack on the LGBTQ Community

As of day 16, President Trump has already signed 45 executive orders, many of which served to upend protections on which various people – most notably folks in the LGBTQ community -- have justifiably relied.

Tonight, we want look to the LGBTQ community, what is being aimed at this community at the federal level, what can be done to resist, and what support might be available.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Adjunct Professor Jamal Anderson and Activist Brent Turner.

Questions for tonight's guests? Please call (415) 841-4134 or (866) 798-8255.