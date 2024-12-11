© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Bankruptcy and the Two-Minute Debtors Solution

By Jeff Hayden
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:20 PM PST

What do you do when a someone uses your credit?

Do some collection agencies mislead you and claim a nonexistent judgment?

How long would it take to file a bankruptcy?

How and why are credit cards so hard to pay back?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, joined by Leon Bayer, are talking these and other questions about bankruptcy, debtors rights, and what this means for you. Your rights, what these tools can do for you, or perhaps to you, and how it all works.

Whether you are looking for help or adding to your knowledge base, you’ve come to the right place, you’ve come to the right place.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Call us at (415) 841-4134.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden