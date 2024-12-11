Bankruptcy and the Two-Minute Debtors Solution

What do you do when a someone uses your credit?

Do some collection agencies mislead you and claim a nonexistent judgment?

How long would it take to file a bankruptcy?

How and why are credit cards so hard to pay back?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, joined by Leon Bayer, are talking these and other questions about bankruptcy, debtors rights, and what this means for you. Your rights, what these tools can do for you, or perhaps to you, and how it all works.

Whether you are looking for help or adding to your knowledge base, you’ve come to the right place, you’ve come to the right place.

