© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Confirmation Bias In Policing And The American Nightmare

By Jeff Hayden
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:34 PM PDT

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we look at an American Nightmare, a Vallejo case where after enduring a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused by the police of staging the ordeal – our discussion of this case will illustrate the problem of confirmation bias in the prosecution function.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by reknown civil attorney, author and expert in civil procedure James Wagstaffe, San Francisco criminal defense attorney Doug Rappaport, Vallejo attorney Dan Russo, and U.C. Santa Cruz Professor of Psychology & Law Dr. Craig Haney

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden