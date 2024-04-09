Confirmation Bias In Policing And The American Nightmare

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we look at an American Nightmare, a Vallejo case where after enduring a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused by the police of staging the ordeal – our discussion of this case will illustrate the problem of confirmation bias in the prosecution function.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by reknown civil attorney, author and expert in civil procedure James Wagstaffe, San Francisco criminal defense attorney Doug Rappaport, Vallejo attorney Dan Russo, and U.C. Santa Cruz Professor of Psychology & Law Dr. Craig Haney

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.