Veterans Treatment Court

Tonight, an encore broadcast wherein we revisit legal issues affecting our military veterans, and what happens when veterans come into the criminal justice system, the specialized courts and resources devoted to helpfully lending a helping hand to those individuals to whom we owe so much . . . .

Tonight, you will hear of an award-winning program, The Veteran’s Treatment Court Of The San Mateo County Superior Court.

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by an outstanding panel of guests, including Judge Michael Wendler, Judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court and Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and Sean Noland, Management Analyst at the San Mateo County Superior Court.

As this is an encore broadcast, please no calls for Jeff and his guests. We return live next week with a look at Care Court as well as new laws regarding Mental Health and Conservatorships. In two weeks, we look again at Bankruptcy, and especially what to do if you find you have fallen behind in your car payments.