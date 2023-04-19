© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

Criminal Law And Immigration

By Jeff Hayden
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT

The popular media presents a very misleading image of recent changes in law and punishment, immigrants entering or already living in this country, and create a perception that both sentences and overall incarceration rates are at historic lows, when quite the opposite is true.

To help flush out the related issues of crime, immigration, and immigration consequences of often minor transgressions, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Stanely Radtke, an immigration attorney, and Mara Feiger, a certified criminal law specialist.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights California criminal lawimmigrationMara FeigerStanley Radtke
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden