New international student enrollment drops 17 percent at U.S. universities

International student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities dropped 17 percent compared to last year. That’s according to a new report from the Institute of International Education, a global nonprofit.

International students make up 31 percent of graduate enrollment across UC campuses, according to EdSource . And they typically pay far more in tuition than in-state students.

Universities are worried about the loss of tuition as well as a smaller talent pool.

Some blame the decline on Trump administration policies. Since January, it has tightened student visa rules, imposed new travel restrictions, and pressured schools to cap how many international students they admit.