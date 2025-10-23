Bay Area school districts say they’re standing up to threat of federal agents

The last 24 hours have been chaotic for local school districts.

Yesterday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that President Trump was sending 100 federal agents to the Bay Area. But this morning, Trump posted on Truth Social that he’s calling off the “surge” in San Francisco.

It’s not clear what this means for other Bay Area counties.

At Oakland’s school board meeting last night, Board Vice President Valarie Bachelor shared the district’s plan.

"To all of our families. We want to assure you that your students are safe at our school," she said. "We have strong protocols in place to keep ICE and any federal agents out of our schools, and we are working closely with the city to ensure safe routes to and from school for our students."

Berkeley Unified Board president Mike Chang said their schools have been given resources on what to do if federal agents come to campus. This includes refusing to find specific students, share information, or grant access to non-public spaces.

And UC Berkeley encouraged faculty to be flexible with impacted students by allowing for excused absences and considering pushing deadlines and exams.