The Supreme Court Term, Part III

In the past two weeks, we discussed the implications of recent United States Supreme Court decisions, particularly the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tonight we wrap up that discussion, and move on to a Birdseye view of the Historic 2021-22 session.
In the first half hour, YLR host Jeff Hayden, tonight's co-host Dean Johnson and Appellate Attorney Anne Voigts conclude our look at the Dobbs case, and an overview of the response in both red and blue states.
In the second half hour, YLR host Jeff Hayden and Appellate Attorney Anne Voigts discuss various criminal and civil cases decided by the United States Supreme Court this past term, and take a look at what is coming up in the year to come.
