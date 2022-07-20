© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

The Supreme Court Term, Part III

Published July 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM PDT

In the past two weeks, we discussed the implications of recent United States Supreme Court decisions, particularly the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tonight we wrap up that discussion, and move on to a Birdseye view of the Historic 2021-22 session.

In the first half hour, YLR host Jeff Hayden, tonight's co-host Dean Johnson and Appellate Attorney Anne Voigts conclude our look at the Dobbs case, and an overview of the response in both red and blue states.

In the second half hour, YLR host Jeff Hayden and Appellate Attorney Anne Voigts discuss various criminal and civil cases decided by the United States Supreme Court this past term, and take a look at what is coming up in the year to come.

As always, we welcome your questions, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Anne VoigtsDean JohnsonSupreme Court of the United States
Jeff Hayden
