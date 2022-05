Is the state removing itself from rent and eviction controls? Are cities enacting rent control?

How is it some remain protected against eviction, under a moratorium, while others are not?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight's host Dean Johnson, are three of the best: Jessica Chylik, David Finkelstein and Sal Timpano.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.