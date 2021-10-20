A New Supreme Court, A New Docket

A year ago, we heard a lot about a changing landscape in the United States Supreme Court.

At the start of the summer, we spent two successive weeks discussing the opinions handed down at the close of the term, and pondered just what did the court do.

With the first Tuesday in October, the United States Supreme Court began its new term. Tonight, we look at the docket of cases, and discuss just what the future has in store as this reconstituted court begins a new term.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Anne Voigts and Ben Feuer, esteemed appellate lawyers, engaged in the legal landscape of the Courts of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

