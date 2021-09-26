Grass Roots Activism and Election Security

Listen in to find out how the sausage is made: a behind the curtain look at local, state and federal voting issues. Why does it matter if software is provided by Diebold, Microsoft, or is open source software?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Brent Turner — Brent Turner is featured with former CIA director R. James Woolsey in the recent award winning election reform documentary The Real Activist — to discuss the world of election security.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.