The Eviction Moratorium Ending -- What Happens Now

We are in an unprecedented crisis of housing, brought on by the pandemic, hurting tenants and landlords alike. A statewide moratorium on evictions, in effect for over a year, ends on September 30, 2021. What systems have been put in place to aid landlords and tenants alike?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Tiela Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the Alameda County Bar Association and Legal Access Alameda, award-winning mediator with Judicate West, Diana Kruze, Mairi McKeever, MSM Consulting Services, an attorney working with legal services organizations serving low income renters, and Carole Conn, Director of Public Service Programs of the SF-MARIN Lawyer Referral Service, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Conflict Intervention Service of The Bar Association of San Francisco, to discuss the soon-to-expire eviction moratorium, Emergency Rental Assistance, AB832 (protection of tenant who has suffered from COVID-19 related financial distress), and various eviction diversion programs happening in Bay Area Counties.

