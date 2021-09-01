© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

Police at the School: Your Child and the Law

Published September 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM PDT

What happens when the police come to school to interrogate your child? When can the school search your child's locker? Who are the school resource officers?

Tonight, Your Legal Rights focuses on the law as it relates to your child, the police and the school.

To sort through this ever-changing area of law, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden is joined by Deputy San Mateo County District Attorney Sharon Cho, Eileen Manning-Villar from Pacific Juvenile Defender Center, and Ron Rayes, Juvenile Managing Attorney from the San Mateo County Private Defender Program.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rightsjuvenile defendantJuvenile representationjuvenile crimeJuvenile JusticeEileen Manning-VillarSharon ChoRon Rayes
Jeff Hayden
