Your Legal Rights

LANDLORD TENANT LAW as it looks on 8/26/21

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM PDT

Landemic-related protections, including a moratorium on evictions, continue to wind down.

The state budget provides for aid to landlords and tenants for payment of past due rent — when does this apply? How do you apply? What other changes are in store?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by three esteemed landlord-tenant attorneys, Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano, both of San Francisco, and David Finkelstein of San Mateo.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal RightsYour Legal RightsLandlord TenantJessica ChylikDavid FinkelsteinSal Timpano
Jeff Hayden
