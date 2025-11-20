On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a DeSmog investigation that reveals how a coordinated campaign by Exxon funded right-wing think tanks have tried to make the global south "less inclined" to support the UN-led climate treaty process.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Exxon helped fund and lead a constellation of US-based organizations that sought to discredit climate science and block America’s participation in a UN-led climate treaty – a campaign that is now the subject of dozens of lawsuits accusing the company of lying to the public about the climate emergency.

According to DeSmog, top US oil and gas producers are using trade groups to gain access to this year’s COP30 climate summit in the absence of an official US delegation.

Guest:

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist with DeSmog, and author of The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

Resources:

DeSmog: ‘A Pretty Ugly History’: How Exxon Exported Climate Denial to the Global South

The Guardian: Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber all Cop30 delegations except Brazil, report says

