On this edition of Your Call, investigative climate journalist Geoff Dembicki joins us for part two of our conversation about his new book, The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change.

Using hundreds of confidential industry documents, he reveals how US oil companies have ignored warnings about climate devastation since as early as 1959. A recent year-long Democratic-led congressional investigation reveals how big oil companies have misled the public about climate change with a widespread campaign of greenwashing.

We'll also discuss how efforts to conceal the climate crisis have impacted recent negotiations at the COP27 UN climate conference, where negotiators failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels or limit temperature increases to 1.5 °C.

Guest:

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist, regular contributor to the Tyee and VICE, and author of two books, including The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

Web Resources:

CNN: Big Oil has engaged in a long-running climate disinformation campaign while raking in record profits, lawmakers find

The Washington Post: Big Oil talks ‘transition’ but perpetuates petroleum, House documents say

The Washington Post: A dark tale of money corrupting politics — and destroying the climate

The Tyee: The Petro Elite Were Warned of Climate Calamity in 1959

Vice: How Fracking Billionaires, Ben Shapiro, and PragerU Built a Climate Crisis–Denial Empire

Inside Climate News: Is COP27 the End of Hopes for Limiting Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius?

The Guardian: World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal