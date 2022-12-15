© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
petroleum papers.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, investigative climate journalist Geoff Dembicki joins us for part two of our conversation about his new book, The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change.

Using hundreds of confidential industry documents, he reveals how US oil companies have ignored warnings about climate devastation since as early as 1959. A recent year-long Democratic-led congressional investigation reveals how big oil companies have misled the public about climate change with a widespread campaign of greenwashing.

We'll also discuss how efforts to conceal the climate crisis have impacted recent negotiations at the COP27 UN climate conference, where negotiators failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels or limit temperature increases to 1.5 °C.

Guest:

Geoff Dembickiinvestigative climate journalist, regular contributor to the Tyee and VICE, and author of two books, including The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

Web Resources:

CNN: Big Oil has engaged in a long-running climate disinformation campaign while raking in record profits, lawmakers find

The Washington Post: Big Oil talks ‘transition’ but perpetuates petroleum, House documents say

The Washington Post: A dark tale of money corrupting politics — and destroying the climate

The Tyee: The Petro Elite Were Warned of Climate Calamity in 1959

Vice: How Fracking Billionaires, Ben Shapiro, and PragerU Built a Climate Crisis–Denial Empire

Inside Climate News: Is COP27 the End of Hopes for Limiting Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius?

The Guardian: World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll