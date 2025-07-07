Trump's budget boosts fossil fuels & slashes renewable energy funding

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss the GOP’s sweeping budget bill and its impact on the future of renewable energy.

Environmental advocates warn the package will undermine US efforts to combat climate change and slow the transition to clean energy in the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China.

Guests:

Sammy Roth, climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times, and author of the paper's Boiling Point newsletter and podcast

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Republican budget bill would slaughter America’s cleanest, cheapest energy

Inside Climate News: ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Set to Slash Through U.S. Climate and Justice Drive

