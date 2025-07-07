© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Scholar reveals Supreme Court’s history of resistance to Black progress

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Brando Simeo Starkey and Sunni Khalid
Charles Lighthouse
Brando Simeo Starkey and Sunni Khalid

This story aired in the July 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

We’re living in a time when the Supreme Court is constantly in the news - deciding on everything from LGBTQ rights to birthright citizenship. Writer and scholar Brando Simeo Starkey is a former law professor whose new book follows the US Supreme Court from the Civil War to today. It’s called "Their Accomplices Wore Robes," and in it, he makes the case that time and again the Supreme Court has chosen white supremacy over racial fairness. KALW recently partnered with Litquake to host Starkey at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid