Scholar reveals Supreme Court’s history of resistance to Black progress

This story aired in the July 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

We’re living in a time when the Supreme Court is constantly in the news - deciding on everything from LGBTQ rights to birthright citizenship. Writer and scholar Brando Simeo Starkey is a former law professor whose new book follows the US Supreme Court from the Civil War to today. It’s called "Their Accomplices Wore Robes," and in it, he makes the case that time and again the Supreme Court has chosen white supremacy over racial fairness. KALW recently partnered with Litquake to host Starkey at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

