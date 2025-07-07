© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The impact of heatwaves on disease transmission

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 7, 2025 at 8:06 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we’ll discuss a new study that finds extreme heat could make infectious diseases spread more easily.

The new study from Trinity College Dublin shows that heat waves can dramatically change how parasites behave, depending on temperature timing, duration, and severity. It also highlight how climate-driven temperature swings could reshape disease dynamics across ecosystems — and potentially in people.

Guest:

Niamh McCartan, PhD candidate at Trinity College Dublin

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Heat Waves Are Changing Disease Dynamics in Unpredictable Ways, New Research Finds

Malihe Razazan
