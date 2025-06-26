Black women activists discuss how they're resisting Trump’s 2nd term

On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing this political moment with Black women activists.

The 19th's Errin Haines reports that the majority of the crowds resisting Trump on the streets have been overwhelmingly White, not the typical makeup of other recent protest movements. Many of the Black women who have been among the leaders of such movements in the past decade, were noticeably — and intentionally — absent.

The Black women she's interviewed say they are being strategic about what their resistance looks like, preparing for a long fight ahead, and rejecting narratives that suggest their lack of visibility in this moment translates into inaction.

We'll speak with Black women activists about this political moment, why they think 77.3 million people voted for Trump, and how they're resisting his second term.

Guests:

Melanie Campbell , president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Judith Browne Dianis , executive director of the Advancement Project

Adrianne Shropshire , executive director of BlackPAC and the affiliated nonpartisan Black Progressive Action Coalition

Resources:

The 19th: We don’t have an option not to fight’: How Black women are resisting now

The 19th: Older women front and center in ‘No Kings’ pro-democracy movement

Ebony: House-Passed Tax Legislation on Track to Hit Black Women Where it Hurts

Slate: Protests against Donald Trump: I know why Black women are sitting this round out

The New York Times: How Trump Treats Black History Differently Than Other Parts of America’s Past