© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Children with disabilities urge Republicans to oppose Medicaid cuts

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 25, 2025 at 8:04 AM PDT
Little Lobbyists
Little Lobbyists

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the intense backlash to Republican efforts to drastically cut Medicaid.

Last week, children with disabilities and their parents were on Capitol Hill telling Republicans their bill would be devastating, according to The New York Times.

Reporters Megan Mineiro and Margot Sanger-Katz write: About two dozen children and their family members made their way through the halls of Congress this week to make their case against the bill. They scored meetings with Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine and the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee; Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania; Senator Jon Husted, Republican of Ohio; and aides for eight other G.O.P. senators, including Mr. Lee of Utah.

Guests:

Ali Chandra, pediatric home health nurse who relied on Medicaid for prenatal care, delivery, and her son Ethan’s first two open-heart surgeries following his diagnosis of Heterotaxy, and a member of Little Lobbyists

Jenny McLelland, retired police officer whose 14-year-old son James is able to have a happy, healthy life at home with his family because Medicaid pays for the nursing care that keeps him breathing

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar