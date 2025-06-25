Children with disabilities urge Republicans to oppose Medicaid cuts

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the intense backlash to Republican efforts to drastically cut Medicaid.

Last week, children with disabilities and their parents were on Capitol Hill telling Republicans their bill would be devastating, according to The New York Times.

Reporters Megan Mineiro and Margot Sanger-Katz write: About two dozen children and their family members made their way through the halls of Congress this week to make their case against the bill. They scored meetings with Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine and the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee; Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania; Senator Jon Husted, Republican of Ohio; and aides for eight other G.O.P. senators, including Mr. Lee of Utah.

Guests:

Ali Chandra, pediatric home health nurse who relied on Medicaid for prenatal care, delivery, and her son Ethan’s first two open-heart surgeries following his diagnosis of Heterotaxy, and a member of Little Lobbyists

Jenny McLelland, retired police officer whose 14-year-old son James is able to have a happy, healthy life at home with his family because Medicaid pays for the nursing care that keeps him breathing

