Community activists protest SF Mayor Lurie's proposed budget cuts

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 25, 2025 at 8:04 AM PDT
People's Budget Coalition

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why activists, community members, and members of the public have been speaking out against San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s $15.9 billion proposed budget, which includes $200 million in nonprofit funding cuts over two years.

On Monday, hundreds turned out at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting to make their voices heard. They say Mayor Lurie’s budget threatens to gut everything from violence prevention and eviction defense to food security and mental health care. Mayor Lurie says the cuts are needed to address San Francisco’s $817 million projected deficit over the next two years.

Guests:

Claire Lau, deputy political director at the Chinese Progressive Association

Joe Wilson, executive director at Hospitality House

Eleana Binder, director of public policy at GLIDE SF

Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
