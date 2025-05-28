How are you reflecting five years after the murder of George Floyd?

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking the five-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by speaking with Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, co-authors of His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice.

We'll discuss George Floyd's life and the intense backlash to the racial justice uprising after his death.

Guests:

Robert Samuels, national enterprise reporter for The Washington Post, and co-author of His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction

Toluse Olorunnipa, White House bureau chief of The Washington Post, and co-author of His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice