© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How are you reflecting five years after the murder of George Floyd?

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking the five-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by speaking with Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, co-authors of His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice.

We'll discuss George Floyd's life and the intense backlash to the racial justice uprising after his death.

Guests:

Robert Samuels, national enterprise reporter for The Washington Post, and co-author of His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction

Toluse Olorunnipa, White House bureau chief of The Washington Post, and co-author of His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar