Trump's budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid and food stamps

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the GOP's budget, which calls for deep cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, healthcare, eduction and other key programs.

The legislation contains one of the largest Medicaid funding cuts in modern history, projected to be nearly $700 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The legislation also cuts $290 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the food aid program for low-income Americans.

Guests:

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost

Lucy Dean Stockton, news editor for the Lever

